Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position; Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) Sentiment Is 0.67

Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 6 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stakes in Sandridge Permian Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.30 million shares, down from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sandridge Permian Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 74.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 8,400 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 19,622 shares with $876,000 value, up from 11,222 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $4.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 155,792 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 17,443 shares to 11,053 valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 8,690 shares and now owns 8,712 shares. Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 52,061 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated stated it has 22,703 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 226 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 17 shares. Century Inc owns 665,496 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 39,224 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Bessemer Gru Inc owns 19 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Republic Investment holds 38,129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt reported 0.93% stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0% or 5,622 shares.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $91.88 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 3.77 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 230,924 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) has declined 7.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer

M Holdings Securities Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 18,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 13,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,500 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,665 shares.