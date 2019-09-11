Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding by $380,800 as Market Value Declined; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Merck (MRK) as Stock Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 989,967 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 17,955 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 14,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.27. About 37,004 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 12,439 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 22,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,661 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Element Cap Llc, New York-based fund reported 9,765 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 411,084 shares. Mairs & Pwr accumulated 1,950 shares. Boston Research & holds 0.11% or 2,390 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 4,000 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,736 shares. Gw Henssler reported 30,835 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 59,764 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 468 shares. 28,393 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 8,772 shares. Old National Bankshares In stated it has 6,637 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Willis Invest Counsel has 0.2% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mngmt has 1.47% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 85,511 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 929,927 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 141,203 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 611,122 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Swedbank reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Lc reported 4,796 shares stake. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 1.98% or 121,535 shares. First Manhattan owns 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 187,353 shares. Capwealth Limited Company invested in 154,858 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Violich Cap reported 46,301 shares stake. Northpointe Lc reported 2.74% stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc stated it has 2,790 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.52% or 92,299 shares. Private Management Gp has 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 24,450 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares to 115,938 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).