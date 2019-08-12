Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $1.94 Million; Market Value Declined; As Csx (CSX) Valuation Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut by $536,500 Its Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 62.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 21,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 56,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 1.03M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 82,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 89,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Komatsu Ltd (KMTUY) by 20,200 shares to 427,200 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 169,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance holds 0.16% or 22,921 shares. M&R Capital Management accumulated 49,382 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 125,780 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co accumulated 15,888 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, American Intll Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 343,154 shares. 28,476 are held by Augustine Asset Mngmt. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 23,543 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.5% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Flippin Bruce & Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 72 shares. Capital Ca, California-based fund reported 17,350 shares. Mariner Llc reported 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lenox Wealth Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 585 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 389,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.59% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 4,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 168,324 shares stake. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.2% or 52,729 shares. Axa reported 155,400 shares. Nordea Inv accumulated 6,271 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 534,130 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 279,318 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 9,065 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Pennsylvania Com invested in 7,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,527 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 3,346 are held by Webster State Bank N A. 100 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 10,000 shares to 27,689 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).