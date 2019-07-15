Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $1.21 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position in Celgene (CELG) by $477,708 as Shares Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 62.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 21,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,729 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 34,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 958,705 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 36,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18,220 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $47.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 7,199 shares to 37,349 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.92 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

