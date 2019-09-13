Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $31.80 Million; Cognios Capital Upped Its Nordstrom Com Npv (JWN) Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 232,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 36,974 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 269,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (JWN) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 69,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 50,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 6.13M shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 2,117 shares. 21,696 are held by Essex Inc. Mcrae Capital reported 2.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spc holds 4,897 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 2,837 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,027 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Verus Ptnrs Inc owns 1,454 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc owns 169,636 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,028 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Comm reported 0.77% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Acg Wealth holds 3,373 shares. Mgmt Pro Inc reported 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 19,125 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2.55M shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,500 shares to 4,809 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

