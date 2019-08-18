Stone Ridge Asset Management Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Lifted by $655,980 as Share Price Rose; American Capital Management Upped Aerovironment (AVAV) Stake by $1.18 Million

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aerovironment (AVAV) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 17,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.28 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aerovironment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 119,280 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO, Wahid Nawabi, has orchestrated a cover-up of illegal activity and dangerous conduct, according to allegations in an undisclosed new whistleblower suit; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV whistleblower ran company’s top-secret programs and worked at the company for a decade. Suit can be found here:; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 150.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 3,134 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 573,548 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Things Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) Gross Margin Upside Should Offset High Comp Expectations – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 0.03% or 6,585 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 3,000 shares stake. Raymond James Associate holds 101,172 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has 2.81% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26,523 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 10,033 are owned by Dnb Asset As. Moreover, Goelzer Invest has 0.36% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,889 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 0.53% or 11,150 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Co holds 3.55% or 301,370 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank has 3,216 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 940 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,437 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,632 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18,486 shares to 47,114 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 37,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,046 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Co has 0.25% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 502,031 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 27,464 shares. Natixis owns 46,339 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 105,795 shares. Private Advisor Gru Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,829 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Canal holds 100,000 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. 5,672 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 3.52 million shares in its portfolio. 7,178 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Invesco Ltd holds 102,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc reported 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 6,839 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).