Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $350,620; Harvey Investment Co Position In Wabtec (WAB) Was Has Raised

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.55M shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 7,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 36,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 28,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 929,081 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,777 shares to 103,871 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,507 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 54,855 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% or 99,935 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested in 322,962 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Valley National Advisers invested in 227 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.71% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). West Coast Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. 25,156 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 512,098 shares. 3,885 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested in 116,722 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 108 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 22,605 shares to 53,661 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,322 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0.02% or 105,292 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 323,233 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 0.01% or 8,972 shares. Stephens Ar owns 68,022 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 50,950 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.40M shares. 4.05M were accumulated by Cap Research Global Invsts. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 217 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 26,450 shares. 36,238 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 412,072 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 27,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,625 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,997 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).