Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Keycorp New (KEY) Stake by $613,700; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding Maintained by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 199,451 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 154,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 4.70M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 36,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 158,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 122,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 14.45 million shares traded or 57.22% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 4.13 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 63,755 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth stated it has 143 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 1,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 66,435 are owned by White Pine Lc. 207,754 were reported by Nbw Limited Liability. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.13% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.70M shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 40,079 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 12,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer International Grp Inc reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Howe & Rusling reported 1,983 shares stake. Cibc Ww has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 195,600 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,181 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37,500 shares to 42,825 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,419 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 5,541 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,424 shares. Reaves W H And invested in 296,290 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Eastern Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 73,191 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation owns 49,885 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.36% or 230,727 shares. 6,480 were reported by South State Corporation. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 18,242 shares stake. Old Republic reported 852,000 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 60 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 50,166 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.22% or 29,877 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 34,838 shares to 122,429 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,742 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).