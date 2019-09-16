Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Watts Water Technologies (WTS) by $725,400 as Valuation Rose; Par Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Davita (DVA) as Market Valuation Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 144.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 13,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $99.15. About 129,169 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.99 million, up from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 3.58M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold DVA shares while 130 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.95% more from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The holds 17,828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Engines Advisors Lc holds 33,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 95,500 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 19,390 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 589,297 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited accumulated 190,309 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 80 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 22,153 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 501,471 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei stated it has 43,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Endurant Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.72% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 5.89 million shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 555,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 5,400 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 6,000 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 0.09% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Strs Ohio reported 1,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 51,662 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 232,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Weik owns 6,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 499,008 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 54,726 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 992 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Northern Tru holds 679,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 118,900 shares to 125,072 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,061 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).