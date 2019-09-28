Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Its Sina (SINA) Stake; Btim Has Cut Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.40 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 515.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 21,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $917,000, up from 3,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40M shares traded or 53.33% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 8,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 128,996 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.52M, down from 137,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SINA Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 511,937 shares. Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited holds 13,958 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group reported 2.02M shares. Matthews Intl Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 185,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 48,903 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 44,062 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Griffin Asset, a New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Atria Limited Com reported 15,977 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,031 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 19,588 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 26,826 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 73,400 shares to 37,770 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10,374 shares to 204,146 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.