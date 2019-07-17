Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Its Holding in First Amern Finl (FAF) as Stock Price Rose; Premier Asset Managment Holding in Cbs New (CBS) Raised as Stock Value Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 383.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 136,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,577 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 35,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 494,601 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 21/03/2018 – WKRG: CBS EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance pictures of bombing person of interest; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 11/04/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: CBS news, AP reporting House Speaker Paul Ryan not seeking re-election in November

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,990 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 42,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 195,828 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A accumulated 256 shares. Whitnell Commerce owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 217 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 12,603 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gamco Et Al holds 1.53M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Hennessy accumulated 52,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.46% or 265,149 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Counselors Inc stated it has 0.32% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cannell Peter B & Com Inc stated it has 152,823 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 255 are held by Synovus Corp. Pacific Glob Mngmt has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 912,579 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alphabet Stock Performance Is Starting To Suffer From Dual Class Structure – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CBS Corporation (CBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Stock Might Be the Cheapest Streaming/5G Play out There – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares to 242,079 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Housing Market Enters Unprecedented Homebody Era, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Eros International, Verint Systems, First American Financial, and Ebix and Encourages Investors of these companies to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First American Financial -6.3% after reporting security flaw – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 21,968 shares to 34,301 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 166,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,208 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Mgmt Inc owns 1.5% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 69,333 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 905,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Citigroup owns 21,330 shares. Smith Graham & Advsrs Lp reported 0.58% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). National Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Becker Incorporated reported 5,813 shares. 98,791 were accumulated by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. Kepos LP invested in 21,346 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 0.01% or 19,638 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 14,837 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 7,134 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 7,022 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings.