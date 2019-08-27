Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position By $5.14 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 220’s average target is 7.47% above currents GBX 204.7 stock price. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 22 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 14. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 240 target in Monday, June 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) rating on Friday, July 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 240 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 200 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 110.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 107,000 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 204,000 shares with $10.00M value, up from 97,000 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble

The stock increased 2.04% or GBX 4.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 204.7. About 2.89 million shares traded. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.74 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden, Earls Court, and the exhibition halls at Olympia.

