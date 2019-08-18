Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised By $338,400 Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Sealed Air (SEE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 15.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 7,200 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 54,837 shares with $2.61 million value, up from 47,637 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 786,194 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Nextgen Healthcare Inc stake by 29,730 shares to 30,863 valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) stake by 3,693 shares and now owns 2,932 shares. Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was reduced too.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

