Stone Ridge Asset Management Position In Xilinx (XLNX) Was Has Upped; As Cyberoptics (CYBE) Market Value Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Cut Position by $689,163

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 61,237 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 25,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 1.49M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,526 were reported by Group. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,395 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 29.63 million shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv owns 35,289 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 103,350 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Covington Management has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 52,324 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 9,811 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 2,922 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Renaissance Gp Limited Company holds 1.22% or 241,814 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Com owns 867,738 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6.86M shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 24,828 shares to 11,715 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,577 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $568,538 for 38.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

