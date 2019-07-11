Stone Ridge Asset Management Position In Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Was Lifted; Kennedy (KW) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,242 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 26,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 259,520 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 105,907 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp holds 51,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bancorp Of America De owns 623,801 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 98,509 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 18,156 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 1.40 million are held by Putnam Invs Llc. Communication Of Vermont stated it has 42,097 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 9,416 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage has 412,759 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 42,430 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $282,555 was made by Bowen Trevor on Wednesday, March 20. $1.35M worth of stock was sold by RICKS MARY on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 293,289 shares. Spark Inv Ltd has 0.22% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 101,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 559,457 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 33,757 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank holds 1,514 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 77,339 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.08% or 53,374 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 6,561 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 202 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,739 shares to 8,710 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,389 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).