Stone Ridge Asset Management Position in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Cut by $324,480; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Price Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $676,430

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 3,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 8,108 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 12,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.11M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 65,251 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 78,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.47M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (Call) (NYSE:CCL) by 9,700 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMB) by 33,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lateef Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 1,556 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.31% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 122,340 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,279 shares. 7,848 were reported by Hartford Invest Com. Frontier Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 317,671 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 22,212 shares. Element Cap Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 1,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,049 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited holds 13,171 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 21,554 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 3,700 shares. 623,681 were reported by Bessemer Grp Incorporated.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 28,436 shares to 50,435 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 125,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).