Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $4.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Haverty Furniture (HVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 85,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The institutional investor held 341,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 255,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.13M market cap company. It closed at $20.24 lastly. It is down 4.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 125,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 317,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $53,744 activity.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 133,889 shares to 729,248 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.97, from 1.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold HVT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.84% less from 17.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 63,700 shares. Aqr Lc has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 43,779 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 278,324 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 16,473 shares. Nuveen Asset Management has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 111,890 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 371,028 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 21,589 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 535 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 102,517 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.08% or 14,400 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 11,039 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,500 shares to 45,343 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 18,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

