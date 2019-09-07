Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Insteel Industries (IIIN) by $329,920 as Stock Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position by $165.96 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 61.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 16,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 10,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 26,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 30,326 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $211.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Ruth Jon M, worth $19,921.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,608 shares to 46,225 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 24,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).