Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Trimmed Holding by $7.10 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 12,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 22,256 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 34,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 142,264 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $255.07. About 308,430 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 12,700 shares to 18,604 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,280 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

