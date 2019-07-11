Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $2.46 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered by $307,347 Its Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 27,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,757 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 67,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares to 7,146 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund (USO) by 30,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Inv Ltd invested in 5.6% or 120,270 shares. Moreover, Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 429,605 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mgmt has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mraz Amerine & holds 14,948 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 0.34% or 1.64 million shares. Taylor Asset Incorporated holds 4,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.44% or 538,800 shares in its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security has invested 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability reported 310,464 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Twin holds 1.01% or 378,545 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank accumulated 233,585 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Cohen And Steers owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,401 shares. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marathon Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fidelity Fincl accumulated 224,600 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,460 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt Co invested in 209,038 shares. Spectrum Grp accumulated 1,385 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Garde owns 3,210 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt owns 2,687 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa reported 21,904 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 775 shares. Davis R M holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,745 shares. E&G Advsr Lp holds 6,547 shares. 43,188 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burke And Herbert Bancshares And reported 1.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 13,808 shares to 3,754 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT) by 104,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,036 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.