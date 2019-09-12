Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding; As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Value Declined, Aqr Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.23 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The hedge fund held 15,516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 10,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 332,727 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 327,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.00M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 347,353 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust Com holds 0.01% or 5,040 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 6,910 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 138,371 shares. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 10,915 shares. Cordasco Fin Net invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 7,926 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Limited Co has 0.41% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 341,460 shares. American Intll Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 32,644 shares. Fiduciary Wi holds 671,263 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 20 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 33,900 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com accumulated 11,792 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 28,000 shares to 67,757 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,384 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 27,946 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 195,905 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 60,393 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 110 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 8,489 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Mason Street Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 25,978 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 1,455 shares or 0% of the stock. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 64,012 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,100 shares in its portfolio.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 377,420 shares to 497,626 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware expects weak sales trends to continue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Avoid Tupperware After Its Dividend Cut And 27% Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sales fall off at Tupperware – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tupperware Brands Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.