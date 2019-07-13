Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Its Masimo (MASI) Holding; Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Stake By $836,840

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 204.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 22,701 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 10.10%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 33,782 shares with $4.67M value, up from 11,081 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 298,112 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) stake by 3.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 20,921 shares as Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 712,533 shares with $28.55M value, up from 691,612 last quarter. Glacier Bancorp Inc now has $3.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 231,890 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.17 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Coleman Jon, worth $230,000 on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Sampath Anand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Research has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Sg Mgmt Limited Company invested in 109,763 shares. Scout has 0.95% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). South Dakota Council accumulated 2,500 shares. Profund Llc reported 5,827 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 30,345 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 4,642 shares. Ameriprise has 817,166 shares. Amer owns 97,793 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,141 shares. Fosun has 3,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. Needham maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Needham has “Buy” rating and $148 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 49,474 shares to 4,000 valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 3,470 shares and now owns 21,461 shares. Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 344 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.09% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc owns 21,299 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 51,100 shares. 130,056 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 330,559 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Aqr Management Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,505 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 211,253 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 6,776 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.86% or 2.19M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company owns 2.30 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 25,686 shares. Paloma Management holds 5,965 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 2,414 shares.