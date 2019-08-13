Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $317,400; As Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 28,361 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 21,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 1.67 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 50,000 shares to 572,300 shares, valued at $60.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 128,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,309 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.04% or 2,584 shares in its portfolio. 806 were reported by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc owns 4,089 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,188 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,935 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eulav Asset invested in 7,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 16,209 shares. Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Us Commercial Bank De reported 8,556 shares stake. 17,277 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company owns 124,755 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Conning owns 1,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 19,067 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 24,695 shares to 20,435 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,031 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).