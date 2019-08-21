Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted By $660,400 Its Gap (GPS) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has $11100 highest and $9000 lowest target. $101’s average target is 9.66% above currents $92.1 stock price. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 17 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 14. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 21.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 25,400 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 145,400 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 120,000 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $6.39B valuation. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 8.63M shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $26.42 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 33.97 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 601,350 shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 24.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 17/05/2018 – HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC HFG.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 890P FROM 850P; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS, IN A POST TAX REFORM WORLD, THERE IS MORE MONEY IN CONSUMER’S POCKETS, A LOT MORE MONEY IN BUSINESSES’ POCKETS; 23/05/2018 – Hilton Food: Trading Is in Line With Expectations; 23/05/2018 – HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC HFG.L – PHILIP HEFFER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (“CEO”) WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2018; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO CHRISTOPHER NASSETTA SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Hilton Revises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS SAYS PRELIMINARY DILUTED EPS OF $0.51 TO $0.53 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hilton Dom Op Co $500M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Recov4); 12/03/2018 – HNA Group Co., one of China’s biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder

Among 7 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $2400 lowest target. $33.13’s average target is 95.80% above currents $16.92 stock price. Gap had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. UBS maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $26 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GPS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 166,565 shares to 84,208 valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 4,931 shares and now owns 3,358 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 17,848 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Nevada-based Whittier Commerce Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 393,275 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 2,673 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.77% or 83,519 shares in its portfolio. 18,919 are held by Haverford Financial. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 76,929 shares. Korea Invest Corporation accumulated 165,969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 108,807 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 11,300 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 4.20M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,717 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 80,675 shares.