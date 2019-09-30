Stone Ridge Asset Management Increased Position in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $1.72 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Stake

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 6.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 202.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 32,588 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 10,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 309,812 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Net has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 78,460 shares. 80,828 were accumulated by Old Natl National Bank In. 3,601 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,095 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Com reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tanaka Capital has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 3.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,150 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Inc has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 267 shares. Atlanta L L C holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 105,695 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,125 shares. Excalibur owns 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,984 shares. Truepoint reported 23,317 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.26% or 569,800 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,700 shares to 60,672 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,011 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

