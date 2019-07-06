Stone Ridge Asset Management Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Upped by $2.42 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Market Value Declined While Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 50,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,147 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 233,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $11.39 during the last trading session, reaching $307. About 799,579 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $54.78 million activity. The insider Sanofi sold 131,115 shares worth $54.04 million.