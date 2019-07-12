Stone Ridge Asset Management Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Hennessy Advisors Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 50,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,147 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 233,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 124,500 shares to 740,700 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.27% or 100,899 shares. 21,284 were reported by Semper Augustus Investments Ltd Liability Co. Abner Herrman Brock has 163,948 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc reported 1.22% stake. Schulhoff And Company accumulated 4,650 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited holds 2.27% or 66,709 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Sa has 52,448 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Com reported 29,533 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,640 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York State Teachers Retirement System has 1.01 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi has 13,411 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd owns 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 241 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And accumulated 3,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “With Markets Returning to All-Time Highs, Here Are the Dow Stocks Moving Them – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “American Express Impresses Analysts With International, Digital Strategies – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 29,730 shares to 30,863 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,932 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 800,310 shares or 8.57% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 149,101 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Benedict Advsrs owns 4,867 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. C Ww Holding A S reported 3.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc has 15,350 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt owns 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,061 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.2% or 126,762 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 383,784 shares stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.09% or 4,864 shares. Oak Oh owns 123,845 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 182,604 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo to shed private real estate i-banking division – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo holds contentious annual meeting – San Francisco Business Times” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.