Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position; Franklin Resources Has Boosted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding By $491,109

Franklin Resources Inc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 79.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,867 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 8,727 shares with $1.12M value, up from 4,860 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $60.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) stake by 60.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 6,408 shares as Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS)’s stock rose 19.06%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 4,133 shares with $263,000 value, down from 10,541 last quarter. Addus Homecare Corp now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 117,050 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 28,836 shares to 47,617 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) stake by 37,676 shares and now owns 80,578 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus Homecare Corp has $9600 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 1.18% above currents $86.65 stock price. Addus Homecare Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ADUS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Addus HomeCare EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 9,951 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 6,680 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 46,137 shares. Sei Comm holds 0.01% or 32,761 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 9,300 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 10,500 shares. Timpani Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 25,693 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 16 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 27,700 shares. Eos Management Limited Partnership has 44.56% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.17% or 65,271 shares in its portfolio. Northern has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 156,635 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 26,435 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. sold $32.60 million.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv owns 2,176 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Waratah Cap has 119,347 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1.56% or 4.91 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 603,609 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Btr Mngmt holds 2.54% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 103,204 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 7,448 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ems LP stated it has 2,726 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Llc has 65,561 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,703 shares. Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.06% or 240,814 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 5 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 64,900 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -3.31% below currents $146.34 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 14,377 shares to 966,782 valued at $243.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 262,538 shares and now owns 7.05 million shares. Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) was reduced too.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $2.08M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.