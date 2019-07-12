Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC); Capital Innovations Stake In United States Stl New (X) Was Increased

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 57.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,969 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $739.86. About 18,894 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 432.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 6.98 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TV, manufacturing strength lead Graham Holdings higher – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “WKMG-TV Bursts With Livestream Content During Fourth of July Broadcast Blowout – GuruFocus.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Subsidiary Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreign Language Assets from Barron’s Educational Series – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Holdings Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GHC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9,100 shares to 80,600 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 5,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,461 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in United States Steel (X) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto: 0.3x Book Value, Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.