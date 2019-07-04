Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Scansource (SCSC) Holding; Veracyte Has 1.23 Sentiment

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 69 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 56 cut down and sold stakes in Veracyte Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 30.00 million shares, up from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Veracyte Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 46 Increased: 38 New Position: 31.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Scansource Inc (SCSC) stake by 54.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 12,190 shares as Scansource Inc (SCSC)’s stock declined 17.67%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 10,303 shares with $369,000 value, down from 22,493 last quarter. Scansource Inc now has $832.61M valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 33,246 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ScanSource Enables Partners to Grow Recurring Revenue with intY’s Innovative Cloud Platform, CASCADE – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genfit SA (GNFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ScanSource (SCSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity. $122,760 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares were bought by GRAINGER MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 5,847 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Amer Interest Gp accumulated 19,094 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 35,771 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 1.73M shares. Atlanta L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 429,966 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 8,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 6,447 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 1.09 million shares. 25,543 are held by Barclays Pcl. Amg National Tru Bancorp invested in 16,502 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cna Fincl Corporation stated it has 27,038 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,495 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,885 shares to 3,134 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 54,837 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was raised too.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New COO at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Veracyte (VCYT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New operating chief at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore softens view on Stryker in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 7.71% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 381,500 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 3.25% invested in the company for 197,440 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 2.81% in the stock. First Light Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 772,579 shares.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 420,065 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.