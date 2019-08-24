Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $1.91 Million; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Holding Maintained by Bb Biotech Ag

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 18,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 43,657 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 24,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 269,630 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96 million, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 532,257 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Capital Fund Mngmt reported 8,473 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 253,379 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 132,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 67,625 shares. Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd Com holds 1.45% or 280,904 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,130 shares. Artal Grp Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Assetmark invested in 0% or 6 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 4,949 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Pnc Fincl Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0.2% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0% or 2,800 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,819 shares to 134,249 shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,114 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).