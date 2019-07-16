Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stake; NETLIST (NLST) SI Increased By 94.3%

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) stake by 54.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 15,845 shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 16.67%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 44,895 shares with $976,000 value, up from 29,050 last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc now has $3.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 1.14M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler

NETLIST INC (OTCMKTS:NLST) had an increase of 94.3% in short interest. NLST’s SI was 30,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 94.3% from 15,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLST News: 06/03/2018 Netlist To Attend The 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 16/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – ALJ PENDER GRANTED SK HYNIX’S MOTION FOR SUMMARY DETERMINATION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT AND TERMINATED 1089 INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST – RIGHTS AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE 12 MONTHS AFTER DATE OF RENEWAL/ IF EARLIER, UPON FINAL RESOLUTION OF INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SK HYNIX; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RENEWED STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS AGREEMENT IT ENTERED IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RENEWED RIGHTS AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH COMPANY’S ONGOING PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – TRIGGER SET AT 15%; 17/04/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON APRIL 16, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NETLIST GETS INITIAL DETERMINATION IN INTL TRADE COMMISSION INV; 17/04/2018 – Netlist Renews Stockholder Rights Agreement With 15% Trigger; 16/04/2018 – NETLIST INC – INTENDS TO FILE PETITION BY END OF MONTH REQUESTING COMMISSIONERS REVIEW FINDINGS IN INITIAL DETERMINATION

More notable recent Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Stay Clear Of Netlist – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netlist Could See Big Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “If You’re Considering Netlist Be Sure To Consider The Risks – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netlist announces pricing of $10M registered offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Netlist (NLST) to Move Down to OCTQX from NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.57 million. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module , a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which offers data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of COMM February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope’s ARRIS HomeAssure Solution Chosen by SaskTel – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) stake by 18,254 shares to 27,320 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 8,134 shares. Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CommScope Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $22 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Credit Suisse upgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Raymond James. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Northland Capital. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Rosenblatt.