Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $324,365; Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake Boosted by Sessa Capital Im Lp

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 2.25M shares traded or 63.45% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 11,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 58,085 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 20.97M shares traded or 49.00% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,377 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,460 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 117,019 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc reported 0.21% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 620,239 are owned by Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 13,030 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 15,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 33,264 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.43 million shares. Co State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 22,963 shares. 16,115 were accumulated by Cap Int Ca. Mariner Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 23,550 shares. Washington Bancshares holds 0.47% or 99,692 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). American Natl Insur Comm Tx owns 137,895 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26M shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Entercom Announces Launch of $300 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom’s stock spikes by 30 percent since bottoming out last month – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: April 30, 2019.