Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (ZPHYF) Shorts Raised By 19.06%

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 56.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 47,500 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 131,088 shares with $18.31 million value, up from 83,588 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.62. About 4.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZPHYF) had an increase of 19.06% in short interest. ZPHYF’s SI was 35,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.06% from 29,900 shares previously. With 25,200 avg volume, 1 days are for ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZPHYF)’s short sellers to cover ZPHYF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2151. About 1,000 shares traded. Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZPHYF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.73 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Dawson gold project consisting of 45 contiguous unpatented claims, 8 patented mining claims, and 1 patented placer claim covering an area of approximately 400 hectares located in Colorado. It currently has negative earnings.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Resideo Technologies Inc stake by 20,513 shares to 84,460 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 25,300 shares and now owns 31,055 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.54% above currents $132.62 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17.

