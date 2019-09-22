Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Position; South State Decreased By $2.83 Million Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding

South State Corp decreased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 20,338 shares as Disney Walt Co New (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The South State Corp holds 79,484 shares with $11.10 million value, down from 99,822 last quarter. Disney Walt Co New now has $238.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) stake by 154.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s stock rose 19.72%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 74,142 shares with $1.25M value, up from 29,142 last quarter. Builders Firstsource Inc now has $2.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,689 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.43M shares. Products Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 126,100 shares. The New York-based Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Gmt Capital owns 716,859 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Perritt Inc holds 0.09% or 17,850 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 3.93M shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,237 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Raging Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.74 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 117,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Vanguard Gp has 11.24M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 220,285 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 27,299 shares to 10,533 valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 22,422 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.85% above currents $132.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7.