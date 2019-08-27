Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased By $1.88 Million Its Torchmark (TMK) Holding; Pinebridge Investments LP Upped By $834,190 Its Select Med Hldgs Com (SEM) Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Torchmark Corp (TMK) stake by 49.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 23,194 shares as Torchmark Corp (TMK)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 24,000 shares with $1.97M value, down from 47,194 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $9.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Select Med Hldgs Corp Com (SEM) stake by 83.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 59,585 shares as Select Med Hldgs Corp Com (SEM)’s stock rose 17.56%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 130,706 shares with $1.84M value, up from 71,121 last quarter. Select Med Hldgs Corp Com now has $2.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 114,198 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 226,672 shares. 73,473 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 620,449 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.01% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) or 16,400 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 99,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 5,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Jefferies Ltd Co holds 53,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 152 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Parkside Bankshares reported 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 95,728 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 558,205 shares to 805,248 valued at $43.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 80,580 shares and now owns 21,364 shares. Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 32,411 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Cetera Advisor Lc has 4,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 3,945 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership owns 3,012 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 2,480 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prospector Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 227,250 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 483,907 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 164,361 shares. Pzena Invest Ltd Liability owns 279,538 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 8,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% or 150,302 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 7,200 shares to 54,837 valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 9,091 shares and now owns 37,096 shares. Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was raised too.