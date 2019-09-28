Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Boston Beer (SAM) by $1.36 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Holder Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Position by $592,540

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, down from 165,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38 million shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 69.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 1,555 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, down from 5,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $352.18. About 134,402 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.46 million for 33.86 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 98,600 shares to 230,454 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).