Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Holding in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by $518,000 as Shares Rose; As Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 27,322 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 45,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 176,006 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $208.23. About 266,853 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust Co holds 685 shares. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 4.67 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 375,796 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,720 shares. 611,344 were reported by Encompass Cap. Principal Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 26,032 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.16% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 388,857 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 20,292 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 130,411 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 348,031 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Proshare Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 122,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 82,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio.