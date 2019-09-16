Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut First Comwlth Finl Pa (FCF) Stake; One Liberty Properties (OLP) Has 1.47 Sentiment

One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 53 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 36 decreased and sold their stakes in One Liberty Properties Inc. The funds in our database now have: 8.17 million shares, up from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding One Liberty Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa (FCF) stake by 53.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 24,499 shares as First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa (FCF)’s stock rose 1.55%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 21,387 shares with $288,000 value, down from 45,886 last quarter. First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa now has $1.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 71,112 shares traded. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has declined 19.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 06/03/2018 LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 21/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offerings; 26/05/2018 – FCF: Greenpeace Allegations Unfair and Deceptive; 29/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Names David Folkwein as Regional Pres; 24/04/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) $60.2 MLN VS $52.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK TO RATING ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Receives Regulatory Approval for Foundation Bank Merger; 27/03/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH, FOUNDATION BANK MERGER GETS FDIC APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – LUKOIL SEES POSITIVE FCF IN ‘ANY PRICE ENVIROMENT’: ALEKPEROV; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Analysts await First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FCF’s profit will be $27.59 million for 12.12 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Commonwealth Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,900 activity. Tomb Matthew C bought $12,900 worth of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) on Friday, May 24.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 13,900 shares to 134,885 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 35,500 shares and now owns 52,228 shares. Hubbell Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold FCF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.55 million shares or 0.76% less from 65.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. West Chester Advisors reported 11,240 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 42,445 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Ptnrs Lc invested 0.12% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Art Lc holds 0.02% or 27,757 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 183,300 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 29,802 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 103,162 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 90,480 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 11 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 470,094 shares.

More notable recent First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas: 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 3,758 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) has risen 8.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC OLP.N SETS QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr

More notable recent One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:OLP) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “One Liberty Properties Acquires Two Industrial Properties NYSE:OLP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

One Liberty Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $556.34 million. The company's property portfolio includes retail furniture stores, as well as industrial, office, flex, health and fitness, and other properties. It has a 30.78 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2008, it owned 67 properties; holds a 50% tenancy in common interest in 1 property; and owns 4 properties through joint ventures.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.15 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Co Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. for 199,853 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 52,174 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has 0.43% invested in the company for 110,584 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Diligent Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,359 shares.