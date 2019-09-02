Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Boosted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $655,980; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by $439,937 as Valuation Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,717 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 150.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 3,134 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12M shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 35,755 shares to 22,174 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,258 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru Comm has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tobam holds 125,189 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 29,417 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 231,446 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 16,574 shares. Of Vermont reported 15 shares. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 13,112 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 2,013 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Sigma Investment Counselors invested 0.44% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

