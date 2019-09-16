Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $417,000; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Price Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Stake by $14.15 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 73,903 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29M, up from 70,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 2.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 336,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.85 million, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 778,947 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 25,100 shares to 3,847 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,061 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,709 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication. Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 1.51% or 26.60 million shares. Hikari Power has invested 4.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aspen Inv Mngmt stated it has 13,343 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 0.72% or 12,031 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harbour Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,163 shares stake. Raymond James Na invested in 1.24% or 161,872 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 2,337 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,200 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bahl & Gaynor holds 2.04 million shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gm Advisory Group Inc has 11,712 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 16,878 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 244,000 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $128.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 50,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,790 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.89 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

