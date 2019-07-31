Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $1.25 Million; Valuation Rose; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holds Holding in Domtar (UFS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 129.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 28,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,435 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 21,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 90,118 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 192,510 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,721 shares to 4,685 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,609 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thornburg Inv Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 17,398 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.02% or 212,975 shares. Venor Cap LP holds 277,719 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 31,644 are held by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,648 shares. Schroder Inv Group holds 235,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.13% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 34,400 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 3,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa has 232,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 169,800 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company has 14,990 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,835 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).