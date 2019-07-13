Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Forward Air (FWRD) by $377,600 as Valuation Declined; As Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.15M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,242 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 17,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 107,545 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $23.82 million for 17.95 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 867 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 76,943 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 27,531 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.21% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 95 shares. Zebra Cap Management Llc holds 4,698 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 5,253 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Globeflex LP reported 16,785 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,399 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Communications, Colorado-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Signaturefd owns 31 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $516,141 activity.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,062 shares to 80,325 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 70,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Blue Chip Inc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Confluence Wealth Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Verition Fund Limited Liability reported 15,163 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adage Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 6,279 are held by Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated. 30,510 are held by Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation. Covington Mgmt reported 1,166 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wellington Shields & Company Llc reported 4,000 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 65,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, National Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Duncker Streett And has 0.74% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nbt Bancorp N A holds 0.18% or 15,004 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31.