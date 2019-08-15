Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased Its Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Position; Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) stake by 25.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 165,510 shares as Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)’s stock rose 11.22%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 819,649 shares with $19.06 million value, up from 654,139 last quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co now has $1.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 117,472 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) stake by 50.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 10,301 shares as Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 9,996 shares with $446,000 value, down from 20,297 last quarter. Cal Maine Foods Inc now has $2.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 103,075 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 60,781 shares to 171,796 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) stake by 20.60 million shares and now owns 13.92 million shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 10,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Management Lc accumulated 118,133 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 188,268 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,533 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 30,304 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 7,730 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 8,842 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 8,299 shares. Personal Advsr reported 265,486 shares stake. 6,898 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 150,161 shares. 13,995 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. 153,146 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Laurion Capital Lp accumulated 13,000 shares. State Street accumulated 1.62M shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Vedanta Ltd stake by 35,400 shares to 47,000 valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 1,865 shares and now owns 3,558 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

