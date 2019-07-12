Stone Ridge Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in First Amern Finl (FAF); As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Market Value Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Position by $1.34 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,724 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 68,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 407,542 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,990 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 42,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 454,144 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.94M for 14.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX) by 26,250 shares to 180,165 shares, valued at $32.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

