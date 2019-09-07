Stone Ridge Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Thor Inds (THO); Twin Focus Capital Partners Position in Encana (ECA) Has Boosted by $392,763

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 58,168 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 52,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,117 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 35,200 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,206 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

