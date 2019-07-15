Stone Ridge Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Olin (OLN); Hartline Investment Lifted Holding in Nvidia Com (NVDA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 20,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53,350 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 32,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.89M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,484 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, up from 49,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 4,864 shares to 11,067 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,068 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

