Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $643,518 as Shares Declined; Boston Family Office Has Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $872,200 as Stock Price Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 12,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 69,506 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 56,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Local 12/WKRC-TV: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight with a broken window has made an emergency landing in Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 18/04/2018 – Engine that malfunctioned on Southwest flight is ‘most reliable in the world’: Former airline CEO; 23/04/2018 – Deadly Southwest engine blast could shake any traveler but air travel has become remarkably safe; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 490 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Announces Promotion Of Stacy Malphurs To Vice President Supply Chain Management – GuruFocus.com” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest reviving service from BHM to Fort Lauderdale – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Open Lower as FAA Requests More Changes to 737 Max Software – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Whittier Communications reported 2,200 shares. Aldebaran Inc has 1.42% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 38,943 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 6,500 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Company accumulated 437,918 shares. 119,045 were accumulated by White Pine Investment Company. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Advantage Inc holds 110 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 93,715 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Company invested in 36,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And holds 100,123 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 502,281 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset stated it has 356,010 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 12,444 shares to 16,726 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 40,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,580 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Consumer Cyclical ETF Hitting On All Cylinders – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will Unhappy Amazon Workers Disrupt Prime Day? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,790 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 87,663 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Herald Mgmt Ltd invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corporation owns 1,603 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated reported 2,158 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 1.6% or 10,611 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 411 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 178,475 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 333 shares. Notis invested in 0.74% or 865 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.96M shares. Kames Public Ltd owns 69,931 shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. United Asset Strategies stated it has 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,092 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Lc. Tikvah Management Ltd Co reported 26,219 shares. 30,319 were reported by Clough Cap Prns Limited Partnership.