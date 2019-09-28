Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Position By $313,200; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Among 2 analysts covering Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baozun has $59.2000 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.10’s average target is 27.35% above currents $42.48 stock price. Baozun had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) on Monday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. See Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) latest ratings:

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 81.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 5,800 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 12,920 shares with $700,000 value, up from 7,120 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $5.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 565,733 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 72 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 2.22M shares traded or 43.75% up from the average. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 14.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Rev $146.9M; 17/05/2018 – Baozun Sees 2Q Rev CNY1.060B-CNY1.100B; 06/03/2018 BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY TOTAL GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME WAS RMB8,428.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 75.5 % YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN INC. PER ADS WERE RMB0.25 (US$0.04); 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q EPS $0.04; 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q Net CNY146.6M; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – THE COMPANY EXPECTS SERVICES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY OVER 50% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Baozun Releases 2017 Chairman Letter; 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS PER ADS US$0.42; 11/04/2018 – Baozun Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

