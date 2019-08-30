Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Its Medifast (MED) Holding; HORNBACH HLDG AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMAN (HBBHF) SI Increased By 300%

HORNBACH HLDG AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMAN (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. HBBHF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 100 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1 days are for HORNBACH HLDG AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMAN (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)’s short sellers to cover HBBHF’s short positions. It closed at $49.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 494.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock declined 26.20%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 9,618 shares with $1.23M value, up from 1,618 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 62,656 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials and tools for new construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects to clients in the primary and secondary construction trades, as well as private construction clients.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $190’s average target is 90.50% above currents $99.74 stock price. Medifast Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DA Davidson.

